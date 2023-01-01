Anycolor Horoscopes is a coloring game where you use unique color palettes to fill up Zodiac themed drawings. You have access to a variety of tools and colors at your command, and you're free to use any color to paint any part of the image. There's no limit to your imagination! Whether you are a Scorpio or a Libra, or a Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac - there are many drawings you can enjoy. There are also extra palettes that you can unlock, so make sure to check to color menu to explore it. Don't forget to download and share your art after you're done coloring them. And make sure to share Anycolor Horoscopes with your friends and show off your creations!Anycolor Horoscopes was created by Aniway, a game development team based in Finland. Play their other puzzle and creation games on Poki: Anycolor and Koala Bros BashYou can play Anycolor Horoscopes for free on Poki.Anycolor Horoscopes can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

