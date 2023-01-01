OpenDota is a volunteer-developed, open source platform providing Dota 2 data. It provides a web interface for casual users to browse through the collected data, as well as an API to allow developers to build their own applications with it. Data is collected through the Steam WebAPI, as well as replay parsing of .dem files. The replay file contains much more data than the WebAPI, at the cost of additional CPU time spent to process the file. As a result, replay parsing can only be done for a subset of the matches played, while basic data from the API is collected for every public match.

Website: opendota.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenDota. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.