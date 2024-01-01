Obscordle

Obscordle

Obscordle is a fun puzzle game where the player will have to find and match the words in the empty squares. Those are 5 letter words. You have 6 attempts. Like other Wordle games, after each guess in Obscordle, you will get a match result through the displayed colors. Green indicates the accuracy of the crossword. Yellow indicates that you have placed the letter in the wrong place, and that the letter is present in the word but in a different location. Gray means this letter does not appear in the word. Based on those colors, change your choice in the next try.

