OGame
lobby.ogame.gameforge.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the OGame app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Battle for universal dominance in the timeless space strategy classic OGame: conquer new planets, research ground-breaking technologies, form alliances and fight unbelievable space wars with thousands of other emperors.
Website: lobby.ogame.gameforge.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OGame. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.