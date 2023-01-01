Set foot inside the world of My Talking Tom Friends and meet Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben, and Becca. Developed by Outfit7 Limited, this casual game is perfect for young players to play and learn. Take care of Tom and friends, go on fun adventures, and help them with the daily stuff. Take Tom and friends outside to play, drop them to school, help them eat, and put them to sleep. All in a day’s work. To play My Talking Tom Friends online in the web browser, tap on the play button below. Start playing games online for free with now.gg. All that is needed is a web browser on a PC or mobile. Games are free to play and no downloads are required.

