Prinxy is a gaming platform offering free, curated games designed primarily for girls. The site features a variety of game categories including dress-up, makeup, decoration, pets, and cooking. Games are playable in-browser on both PC and mobile, requiring no downloads. Prinxy aims to provide a safe and creative space for users to explore fashion trends, makeup styles, and other fun activities.

Website: prinxy.app

