Flyff Universe
universe.flyff.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Flyff Universe app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Cross-Platform 3D browser MMORPG coming back to the origins of Flyff Online — Playable on PC, Mac.
Website: universe.flyff.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flyff Universe. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.