Minecraft Classic
classic.minecraft.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Minecraft Classic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Minecraft Classic is a free, browser-based version of Minecraft that you can play from any device with a full keyboard.
Website: minecraft.net
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Minecraft Classic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.