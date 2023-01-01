Under your leadership, you can usher in an age of discoveries and prosperity in the browser game Ikariam. You build and manage your cities, research new technologies, engage in trade and go to war against other rulers when necessary.

Website: lobby.ikariam.gameforge.com

