Play Golden Hills: City Build Sim online for free with now.gg mobile cloud. Golden Hills by Enixian Limited is a one-of-a-kind city builder Simulation that gives you the opportunity to construct and design your dream city. Build residential areas and industrial zones, and set up factories to bolster your economy. Remember to keep your community happy, too! Supply the locals with a multitude of entertainment options, from cafés and restaurants to movie theaters and parks. You have the power to create the most beautiful location on the planet. Pick from a wide range of decor options and let your creative juices flow while also making the city stand out. Develop cutting-edge homes and show the world how modern and advanced your city is. Express yourself through your city by constructing parks and playgrounds, libraries and universities, restaurants and bars.

Website: now.gg

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Golden Hills: City Build Sim. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.