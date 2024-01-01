At Draw And Pass, players will have to draw the missing details to complete image puzzles. Stimulate your creativity with interesting images. Draw And Pass provides players with a total of more than 50 different images. These are photos that are very close to people in daily life such as food, animals, etc. But they are not complete, you have to complete it by drawing the missing details in the frame. image. Expand your creativity and complete the missing parts to pass the levels. You can use the hint button at the top right of the screen. Test your imagination.

