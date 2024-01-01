Test your quick calculation ability by giving the correct answer to the calculation in Correct Math within 3 seconds. Click on 1 of the 3 available options. Correct Math is an addictive puzzle game in which players will have to demonstrate their thinking and intelligence to find the correct answers to given calculations. The player will have 3 seconds to choose 1 of 3 answers that will be the correct result for the given calculation. If you answer correctly within the allotted time, the game will automatically move to the next calculation. But if you answer incorrectly or do not give an answer within 3 seconds, the system will automatically give the correct answer displayed in green and flashing status, then the game will end.

