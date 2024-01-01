Chrono
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: connectionsgame.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chrono on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Chrono is a Wordle game that requires the player to be knowledgeable about historical events. You need to know exactly when those events took place in order to put them in a logical chronological order. If you don't know the exact timing of it, you'll have a harder time, but you can still play and rearrange it in the correct order based on your thinking to re-sequence them.
Website: connectionsgame.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chrono. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.