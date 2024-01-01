Chrono is a Wordle game that requires the player to be knowledgeable about historical events. You need to know exactly when those events took place in order to put them in a logical chronological order. If you don't know the exact timing of it, you'll have a harder time, but you can still play and rearrange it in the correct order based on your thinking to re-sequence them.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chrono. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.