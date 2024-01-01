Animals Word Search

Animals Word Search provides players with a given vocabulary, then observe carefully to find them in the messy word table. In Animals Word Search, an alphabet appears with many letters arranged haphazardly. On the right side are the words you need to find in that table. Observe carefully and then find them by dragging the mouse from the first letter to the last letter of the word. It is usually located on the same horizontal, vertical or diagonal row. Do not assume that the first letter of the word will be at the top, because it can be arranged in a reverse order. When you complete a letter, its corresponding word on the right will be crossed out. This game was created with the purpose of helping players increase their observation ability and know more vocabulary.

