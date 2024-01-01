Zuddl

Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform helps B2B marketers: - Increase operational efficiency by unifying multiple point solutions - Manage the event end to end from one platform: - Build stunning landing pages - Dynamic registration and ticketing - Host events and webinar - Inbuilt video production and editing - Video on demand infrastructure - Native integration with Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Eloqua, and other commonly used CRMs - Improve sales and marketing collaboration by delivering timely insights about attendees and hot prospects throughout the event and multiple events. - Reduce total cost of ownership by unifying the event tech stack since Zuddl supports multiple formats such as virtual, in-person, hybrid and webinars, across multiple use cases: - User conferences - Field marketing events - Customer marketing events - Advisory boards - Webinars - Demand generation events Zuddl is trusted by B2B SaaS companies like Zylo, Stack Commerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Categories:
Business
Event Management Platforms
Event Marketing Software
Virtual Event Platforms
Audience Response Software
Event Networking and Matchmaking
Event Registration and Ticketing Software
Mobile Event Apps

