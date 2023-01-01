Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zilliz on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Data Infrastructure for AI Made Easy. Powered by Milvus, the world's most popular vector database.

Website: zilliz.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zilliz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.