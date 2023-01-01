Zerodha Varsity
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: zerodha.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zerodha Varsity on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Free and open stock market and financial education. Varsity is an extensive and in-depth collection of stock market and financial lessons created by Karthik Rangappa at Zerodha. It is openly accessible to everyone and is one of the largest financial education resources on the web.
Website: zerodha.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zerodha Varsity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.