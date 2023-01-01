ZenTao is an open source project management software, developed by EasyCorp. Its main features are product management, project management, test management, document management, bug tracking, CI management, etc. It is a professional Application Lifecycle Management(ALM) , covering the core process of software development.

Website: zentao.pm

