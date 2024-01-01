ZenML
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: zenml.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ZenML on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
ZenML is an extensible, open-source MLOps framework for creating portable, production-ready MLOps pipelines. It's built for data scientists, ML Engineers, and MLOps Developers to collaborate as they develop to production. ZenML has simple, flexible syntax, is cloud- and tool-agnostic, and has interfaces/abstractions that are catered towards ML workflows. ZenML brings together all your favorite tools in one place so you can tailor your workflow to cater to your needs.
Categories:
Website: zenml.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZenML. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.