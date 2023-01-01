The Prisma ORM makes it simple for TypeScript and Node.js developers to read and write data to databases. The Prisma Data Platform brings this functionality together with a suite of features that simplify using it in production, particularly in serverless and edge environments.

Website: prisma.io

