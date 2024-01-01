CodiumAI

Website: codium.ai

Generating meaningful tests for busy devs With CodiumAI, you get non-trivial tests (and trivial, too!) suggested right inside your IDE, so you can code smart, create more value, and stay confident when you push. Code, as you meant it.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

