CodiumAI
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: codium.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CodiumAI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Generating meaningful tests for busy devs With CodiumAI, you get non-trivial tests (and trivial, too!) suggested right inside your IDE, so you can code smart, create more value, and stay confident when you push. Code, as you meant it.
Categories:
Website: codium.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodiumAI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.