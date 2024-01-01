Weights & Biases
Website: wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaborating on, and standardizing their model and data pipelines – regardless of framework, environment, or workflow. Used by ML engineers at OpenAI, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Toyota, GitHub, and MILA, W&B is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning. W&B is free for personal use and academic projects, and it's easy to get started.
