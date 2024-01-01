ZENIT

ZENIT is an international, non-profit news agency staffed by a team of professionals and volunteers who are convinced that the extraordinary wisdom of the Pontiff and the Catholic Church can nourish hope, and assist all of humanity to find truth, justice and beauty.The coverage we offer focuses on The Pope's activities like apostolic trips, documents, meetings with state officials, and more.

