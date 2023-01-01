Zendy
zendy.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Zendy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Zendy provides you with easy access to over 39 million scientific journals, e-books, and magazines with no download limits. Discover more with Zendy today.
Website: zendy.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zendy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.