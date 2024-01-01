Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zaymo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Interactive email builder for ecommerce brands Recent changes in email clients made it possible to embed a whole website inside an email. We've built the first email builder that lets Shopify brands create emails that are fully interactive like websites. Zaymo emails decrease friction and increase conversion for product marketing and data collection.

Website: zaymo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zaymo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.