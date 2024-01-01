Zaymo
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: zaymo.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Zaymo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Interactive email builder for ecommerce brands Recent changes in email clients made it possible to embed a whole website inside an email. We've built the first email builder that lets Shopify brands create emails that are fully interactive like websites. Zaymo emails decrease friction and increase conversion for product marketing and data collection.
Website: zaymo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zaymo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.