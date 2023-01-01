Cloud inventory management software that can be used for free. There is a smartphone (iPhone, iPad, Android) app and a web app that can be used on both Mac and Windows. With data synchronization and sharing functions, multiple people and multiple locations can easily check the latest inventory information at hand. Also for asset management and equipment management. System linkage via API is also possible.

Website: zaico.co.jp

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to zaico. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.