Implemented by over 80,000 companies. No. 1 in IT trend annual ranking for 8 consecutive years. It has all the functions necessary for attendance management, including attendance management, shift management, paid leave management, and overtime management, and since it can be used for free, it significantly reduces costs and work time compared to time cards.

Website: jobcan.ne.jp

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ジョブカン. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.