Yordex Smart PO’s help businesses reduce invoice processing costs by up to 75%, improve visibility, optimise cash flow and deliver winning buyer / supplier relationships. Smart PO’s actively take charge of the situation. Once sent, they will make sure they are completed until final payment with as little involvement from you as possible. They will auto-reconcile, auto-receive and auto-pay thereby saving you lots of time. Get up and running with Yordex with virtually no interruption to your current processes. Unlike other AP solutions Yordex has no expensive, time-consuming process re-design enabling you to maximise your return on investment from day 1.
Categories:
Business
Expense Management Software

