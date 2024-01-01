Ottimate (formerly Plate IQ) is AP automation AI that provides a smarter way for AP managers, approvers, controllers, and CFOs to work through the entire invoice lifecycle. With mature deep learning capabilities, Ottimate gets to know your business and AP process down to the line-item, supporting a custom approval and payment workflow. Ottimate not only eliminates over 90% of the manual accounting process, but also provides insights into invoices and spend, helping finance professionals uncover opportunities for growth. This means more strategic business decisions for CFOs and a better day-to-day for the entire team. Don’t just automate AP. Ottimate it. Other software just digitizes the same painful, manual process. Ottimate is the AP automation AI that works with you and for you across the entire invoice lifecycle. AI That Understands Your Invoices Inconsistent formats. Unfamiliar abbreviations. Line item details. Ottimate can translate it all to your general ledger – so spot on you’ll say: “Wow, it actually knew what that invoice meant!” Ottimate’s Always Talking With Your ERP Never backfill your accounting or AP system again. With deep integration capabilities, detailed mapping, and source documentation links, Ottimate keeps everything up to date in both directions. AP That Pays You Back Paying bills won’t grow your bottom line – unless you Ottimate your payments. Boost cash flow by capitalizing on vendor-sponsored early payment discounts, eliminating unapproved invoice spend, and earning cash back with virtual cards. Workaround-Free Approvals Don’t settle to work any other way but yours. Ottimate instantly routes invoices through a custom approval workflow based on your line-item rules, no matter how complex. End-to-End AI for a Better Day-to-Day All companies have to do AP, but no single AP process is the same. Ottimate fits into your team’s unique dynamic – and works overtime so you don’t have to. Your AI-Powered Payment Partner Approve and schedule payments via check, ACH or virtual card – in a single click. While you’re at it, Ottimate will dig for discrepancies, monitor for missing invoices, and share real-time spend visibility, so you can make fast and informed decisions.

Website: ottimate.com

