Yandex Passport
passport.yandex.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Yandex Passport app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Manage your Yandex account.
Website: passport.yandex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex Passport. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.