Write down new ideas, take lecture notes, save recipes, make grocery lists, and plan out your vacation. Notes sync across devices, so you can update them anywhere and at any time. Notes you edited recently appear at the top, and older notes are shown lower in the list. You can pin important notes for quick access.

Website: disk.yandex.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex.Notes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.