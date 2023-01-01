Яндекс Народная карта

People's Map is a Yandex.Maps editor that allows you to create, edit and correct objects on the map based on satellite images (and other data). Changes made to the People's Map are published on Yandex.Maps.

Website: n.maps.yandex.ru

