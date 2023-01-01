Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Помощь рядом on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

“Help is Near” is a Yandex social project to support charities and other non-profit organizations.

Website: help.yandex.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Помощь рядом. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.