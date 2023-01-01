Яндекс Директ
direct.yandex.ru
Yandex.Direct is a Russian advertising service for placing contextual ads on Yandex. Contextual advertising can help boost sales and attract new customers. Ads will be displayed to users searching for your products or services online. Yandex Direct is a service for placing contextual advertising on Yandex and on partner sites of its advertising network. Contextual advertising helps increase sales and attract new customers. The ad is seen by users who are already looking for the advertiser’s products or services on the Internet.
