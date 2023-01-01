Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Яндекс Бизнес on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Small businesses often don't have enough time to promote their business. Yandex Business will bring potential clients while you are doing other important things.

Website: business.yandex.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Яндекс Бизнес. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.