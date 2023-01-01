1. Upload a photo There should only be one person in the photo. Recommendations: the face should be clearly visible, it is better to use frontal photos. The accuracy of face recognition depends on the resolution and quality of the face image. 2. The system recognizes the face The system recognizes the face and creates a drawing of the face. The facial point detection system can detect key facial components including eyebrows, eyes, nose, mouth and posture. 3. Enjoy the result! The neural network compares celebrity faces and suggests the most similar ones. We do not store uploaded photos. All photos are deleted after recognition. The photo will only be saved if you choose to share it.

Website: starbyface.com

