Work It Daily - Job Search Career Coach website, Work It Daily is a platform that offers a range of services and resources to help people with their job search and career development. They offer various membership plans (Lowest Cost, Most Popular, and Work With J.T.) that provide access to courses, a private online community, live group coaching sessions with experts, and unlimited private email coaching. The membership plans include premium courses covering topics like The Job Search Plan, Resume Plan, LinkedIn Plan, Interview Prep, Salary Negotiations, Personal Branding, and more. They also have a Job Search Accountability Program (JSAP) included with all membership levels, which provides additional structure and support for the job search process. The platform has been featured in numerous news outlets, and the founder J.T. O'Donnell is a well-known career expert and influencer on LinkedIn and TikTok. Work It Daily appears to be a comprehensive platform that provides job seekers and career-focused individuals with the courses, coaching, and community they need to effectively navigate the job market and advance their careers

Website: workitdaily.com

