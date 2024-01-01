Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Wized on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Wized - build complex web applications in Webflow with No-Code. Wized enables you to use Webflow as the front-end for your web app and natively integrate your website with popular databases or with any database that has a REST API. Wized empowers you to build custom login functionality, Stripe payment flows, complex user interactions, and lots more!

Website: wized.com

