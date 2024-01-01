Wingback

Wingback

Wingback provides tools and APIs for SaaS pricing and packaging. We are infrastructure that allows SaaS startups to deploy any set of features of their product using any pricing model. It enables non-technical teams to implement pricing and packaging changes and execute product-led growth campaigns without engineering involvement.

