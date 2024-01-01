Wingback
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: wingback.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Wingback on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Wingback provides tools and APIs for SaaS pricing and packaging. We are infrastructure that allows SaaS startups to deploy any set of features of their product using any pricing model. It enables non-technical teams to implement pricing and packaging changes and execute product-led growth campaigns without engineering involvement.
Website: wingback.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wingback. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.