WindowsReport.com is an independent online publication founded in the Fall of 2012 that covers Microsoft’s Windows platform along with its many related products and services, all in the aim of contextualizing the wider implications of their development in the world of technology. We strive to provide important news, tips and various advice for PC owners. Since its founding, WindowsReport.com has grown to become one of the most important websites when it comes to Windows coverage, with millions of Windows enthusiasts relying on WindowsReport.com’s team of experienced tech journalists, editors, community managers, and more for the freshest news, reviews, features, and product recommendations.

Website: windowsreport.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Windows Report. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.