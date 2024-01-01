WebPurify empowers communities to be their best with scalable hybrid AI and human content moderation solutions for the world’s leading brands. Ensuring positive user experiences for millions of customers, from marketplaces to the metaverse, with multimedia content seamlessly filtered to any brand’s specifications. WebPurify provides content moderation and review services using both teams of human content moderators and AI solutions. By combining WebPurify's AI tools with live teams, WebPurify is able to offer brands the most accurate content moderation available: 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whatever your business needs, we have a solution for you. WebPurify's scalable hybrid AI and human content moderation services include: * Profanity Filtering and Text Moderation * Image Moderation * Video Review and Moderation, Annotation, Keywording, Categorization, Tagging, -Licensing Compliance * VR Moderation * Online Community Standards and Terms of Service Enforcement WebPurify's content moderation solutions help brands meet all regulatory compliance and can handle the complex needs of multiple platforms with market-leading accuracy. WebPurify moderates 3.5 million text submissions, half a million images and thousands of videos every day. WebPurify's mission is to provide a seamless, scalable and reliable way for brands to safeguard their customers’ experiences on all digital platforms.

Categories :

Website: webpurify.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to WebPurify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.