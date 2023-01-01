WebProtégé is a cloud-based application that allows users to collaboratively edit OWL ontologies, and it is available for use at https://webprotege.stanford.edu. Web- Protégé currently hosts more than 68,000 OWL ontology projects and has over 50,000 user accounts.

Website: webprotege.stanford.edu

