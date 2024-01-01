WebGradients

WebGradients is a free collection of 180 linear gradients that you can use as content backdrops in any part of your website. Easy copy CSS3 crossbrowser code and use it in a moment! We've also prepared a .PNG version of each gradient. As a bonus, there are packs for Sketch & Photoshop.

