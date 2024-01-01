Enhance your experience with the desktop app for WarpStream on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Stream more, manage less WarpStream is a Kafka compatible data streaming platform built directly on top of object storage: no inter-AZ bandwidth costs, no disks to manage, and infinitely scalable, all within your VPC.

Website: warpstream.com

