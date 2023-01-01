WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cloudflare R2

dash.cloudflare.com

Zero egress fee object storage R2 gives you the freedom to create the multi-cloud architectures you desire with an S3-compatible object storage. - Global object storage -Dynamic functionality via integration with Cloudflare Workers - Avoid vendor lock-in with our S3-compatible API

Website: cloudflare.com

