WebCatalog
Wanderlog

Wanderlog

wanderlog.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Wanderlog on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

You'll never travel without our trip planner again. Build, organize, and map your itineraries in a free travel app designed for vacations & road trips.

Website: wanderlog.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wanderlog. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers

roadtrippers.com

Vooyai

Vooyai

vooyai.com

Staffomatic

Staffomatic

staffomatic.com

TripCase

TripCase

tripcase.com

lxi.ai

lxi.ai

lxi.ai

Kizik

Kizik

kizik.com

Hopper

Hopper

hopper.com

Tweek

Tweek

tweek.so

Risee.app

Risee.app

go.risee.app

Eightydays.me

Eightydays.me

app.eightydays.me

Lanes

Lanes

lanes.io

Rakuten Travel

Rakuten Travel

travel.rakuten.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy