Wakanim SAS is a French entertainment company, which runs the video-on-demand streaming service of the same name that specialises in the online streaming and simulcasting of Japanese anime series. It is also the first company to offer videos for download without digital rights management on anime series in Europe.

Website: wakanim.tv

