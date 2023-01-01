Visual Studio Code Web

WebCatalog
vscode.dev

A lightweight version of VS Code running fully in the browser. Open a folder on your local machine and start coding. With the availability of vscode.dev, we begin to finally realize our original vision of building a development tool that can run fully serverless in the browser.

Website: vscode.dev

