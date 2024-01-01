Vouchery.io is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps brands to automate personalized marketing promotions, increasing the Promotional ROI as a result. Our programmable API-based infrastructure enables to timely trigger the most relevant offer at every step of the customer journey, to drive action and shape customer engagement at all touchpoints. Vouchery Promo Hub can be easily integrated with any 3rd party marketing platform, ensuring real-time coupon distribution via email, SMS, or messaging apps like WhatsApp. All designed to discount less and engage more.

Website: vouchery.io

