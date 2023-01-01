Voice of America- Studio 7 and VOA Zimbabwe Live Talk Tune in: Medium Wave (AM): 909 and Shortwave: 4930, 12130 and 7210 The Voice of America is one of the world's most trusted sources for news and information from the United States and around the world. VOA is a multi media news organization using radio, television, and the internet to distribute content in 45 languages.

Website: voazimbabwe.com

